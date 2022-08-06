“Obidients…Not In Enugu’ – Sen Nnamani Rallies PDP Supporters

71 SHARES Share Tweet

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, member of the Peoples Democratic Party representing Enugu East zone in the Senate, weekend, called for the reawakening of his Ebeano movement to ensure the downfall of Peter Obi’s Labour Party in the state.

Obi is the presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 elections.

Nnamani was reacting to the surging popularity of LP in the state, which was boosted by the emergence of Barr Chijioke Edeoga as the party’s guber candidate in the state.

Edeoga emerged Thursday after a delegate congress held in Enugu.

Chimaroke is the father of Ebeano reputed to have produced the likes of incumbent governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former governor Sullivan Chime, senator Ike Ekweremadu, and Reps member Dr Pat Asadu.

Under Sullivan’s administration, Chimaroke was in political exile, and once said he never stepped into the Enugu Government through out Sullivan’s regime.

It was Gov Ugwuanyi that revived Dr Nnamani’s political career, enabling his second shot in the Senate.

Nnamani, a medical doctor, wrote on his Facebook page that, “We cannot lay foundation for another political party and expect to umbrella on it two weeks later. NOT in Enugu! Not in ebeano ‘country’. Let’s cut the …,,, and muuuvvvveee.

“Obidient ebeano! Take a break we see you guys after Governorship and State Assemblies. This is a message to all ebeano. We go! No bandwagon in Enugu! IT is game ON!#ebeanoFAM.

“Politics is SERIOUS business. Not romantic Liason. We meet in February. May the majority win Enugu. We cannot afford Bandwagon and loose Governorship and State Assemblies.

“Obidients Bye Bye for now. You win we congratulate you, after all we are kinsman.We win we meet again and roll.”