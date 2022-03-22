Obiozor’s Country House Burning : Concerned Imeobi Members Worried ‘Over Spate Of Violence In Alaigbo’ 

The Concerned Imeobi Members, Tuesday, sympathised with Amb George Obiozor, president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, over the burning of his countryhome in Imo State by unknown men.

THE WHISTLER reported that Amb Obiozor’s house was burnt around 6am last Saturday.

In a message jointly signed by CIM’s chairman, Dr Uma Eleazu; coordinator, Engr Chris Okoye, and secretary, Abraham Nwankwo, the group expressed shock and dismay at the news of the destruction of Obiozor’s countryhome on March 19th, 2022 by yet-to-be identified persons.

The message read, “We wish to assure you that we fully share in your pains from this very unfortunate incident and pray the Almighty God to comfort you throughout the period of this unfortunate trial.

“We are deeply concerned that the spate of violence in Alaigbo is assuming even more horrendous dimensions despite the very commendable and historic efforts being made by various responsible and responsive groups, including notably, the Joint Body (JB) of the Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops and the South East Council of Traditional Rulers.

“These are efforts to which the Concerned Imeobi Members have fully lent their support. This troubling and most painful incidence of the destruction of our brother’s property has, once again, highlighted the unbelievable depth and complexity of the enormity of the insecurity confronting Alaigbo.

“We are constrained to use this opportunity, once more, to plead with all stakeholders–at all levels–to recognise that the restoration of understanding, harmony, peace and security is the most important responsibility facing any well-meaning and selfless Igbo person at this defining moment in the history of the Igbo nation.

“We implore everybody to commit themselves to this pursuit for the sake of our future generations.”

The group prayed the Almighty God ‘to mercifully bless all efforts towards achieving peace and security in Alaigbo and, indeed, the entire country’.

Imeobi is the highest-decision making arm of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.