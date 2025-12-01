OBJ, Jonathan, Osinbajo, Others Celebrate Jerry Gana @ 80

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Associates, political leaders and statesmen on Sunday night paid glowing tributes to elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, as he marked his 80th birthday.

They spoke at the unveiling of a book entitled “Jerry Gana, Stewardship and Integrity,” written by Mr Simon Musa in Abuja to mark the former minister’s birthday.

In his remarks, former President Olusegun Obasanjo described Gana as a man of integrity who is very thorough and intelligent.

According to Obasanjo, all sorts of things happen in politics, while many wrongdoings are concealed under the guise of politics, adding, however, that Gana does not cover up any form of misconduct.

“He is a man of clean, clear ideas; a man of clean, clear behaviour, clean, clear relationships and for him, whatever task you give to him, he will try to do it to the best of his ability.

“So when he says to you, if you are a teacher, you teach well, he means it and if you make him a teacher, he will also teach you well.

“On behalf of all my own family and all of us who worked together in government, a government that you are a pillar of, the party that you are a foundation member of, let me, on behalf of all of us, wish you a very happy birthday and many happy returns.

“We all join you in celebrating and thanking God for your life; it is a great pleasure working with you in the party and the government,” he said.

In his message, former President Goodluck Jonathan said that Gana had been a distinguished elder statesman who dedicated many decades of his life to serving the country in various capacities.

Jonathan said that at 80, Gana’s life stood as a symbol of purposeful leadership and national inspiration.

“Your life of dedication, integrity and impact continues to motivate generations across different spheres of our endeavour.

“As we celebrate this milestone and unveil your book, I commend your visionary leadership and outstanding service to our country.

“You have contributed immensely to shaping national discourse, guiding public policy and nurturing democratic values,” he said.

Also speaking, the reviewer of the book, former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, said that the book has 425 pages and four parts, covering Gana’s birth, early life as well as his family and public life as a politician and an administrator.

Represented by a former Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University, Prof. Yakubu Ocheni, Osinbajo, however, noted that the book failed to explain how Gana managed to be a friend of all administrations right from the military days.

He said that the book was also silent on the role the former minister played as an adviser to Obasanjo during the third term agenda saga.

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Tanimu Turaki, described Gana as ‘a man of credibility, integrity, a politician’s politician, an icon, an enigma and an institution’.

“He is somebody who has made success in academics, in public life, in politics, in family life as well as in his private life and in everything that he ventured into,” he remarked.

The chairman said that the new PDP would make President Jerry Gana as possibility someday.

Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said that ‘new PDP’ would allow the people to decide what they want, how they want it and when they want it.

“The new PDP will ensure that there is transparency, there is fairness, there is equity and there is justice in whatever process we do.

“If you have integrity, like Prof. Jerry Gana, if you have credibility like Prof. Jenny Gana, if you have a brand like Prof. Jerry Gana, that is all you need in the new PDP to make it to the ballot paper,” he said.

In his remarks, a former Governor of Zamfara, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, urged all guests to ensure the book circulates across the society.

Yari, who was represented by Sen. Tijani Kaura, urged Gana to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to further advance his service to humanity.

Former Gov. Aliyu Babgianda of Niger also said that the former minister had proven from 1983 till date that if one wants to succeed, a vision must be created.

He said that what Nigerians should do for Gana was to thank him, honour him and honour God for His creation.

“Gana is God-fearing, not only God-fearing but follows every tenet of God. I will love to see you at 90, will love to, even if not here but in Niger, celebrate your 90th birthday,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the cutting of the birthday cake by the celebrator, in company with the guests.

In his response, an elated Gana commended all the former presidents, vice-president, serving and former ministers and legislators for gracing the occasion.

He also appreciated the author of the book as well all those who worked so hard to make the ceremony a success.