Oborevwori Proposes N1.66trn 2026 Budget For Delta State

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has presented the 2026 Budget estimates of N1.664trn to the Delta State House of Assembly.

The proposed budget, themed “Budget of Accelerating the MORE Agenda” was presented on Wednesday.

The presentation outlined the administration’s priorities for the new fiscal year, with a focus on sustaining ongoing projects, expanding infrastructure, improving service delivery, and strengthening key social sectors across the State.

The Governor highlighted the State’s stable financial position, improved revenue performance, and the disciplined approach that has continued to support major investments in roads, schools, healthcare facilities, markets, and community development projects under the MORE Agenda.

He noted that the 2026 Budget is designed to deepen current gains, support economic growth, enhance security, strengthen institutions, and deliver programmes that directly improve the lives of citizens in all LGAs.

The fiscal proposal, the government said reflects the administration’s commitment to transparency, prudent governance, and a development model that ensures progress is felt across Delta State.