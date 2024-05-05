Occupants Of Ikoyi Towers Given 48 Hours Quit Notice By Lagos Govt

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Hundreds of illegal occupants of Ikoyi Towers have been given 48 Hours Quit notice by the Lagos State government.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the quit notice on Saturday during an inspection tour.

According to the Commissioner, the occupants were posing a security threat to the environment and constituting nuisance to the state.

The buildings located at the former Federal Secretariat Ikoyi are made up of three blocks of twelve floors each.

“We were also on a site inspection to assess enforcement of Osborne underbridge after the illegal structures harbouring several persons were removed. Abandoned Ikoyi Towers which we observed were housing illegal occupants posing a security threat to the environment and nuisance to the State. An undocumented number of persons running into hundreds were seen in the premises with no sanitary provisions, and whose daily activities could not be ascertained. They have been given a 48-hour vacation notice to leave the area,” he said.

Wahab and his team also visited Ebutte Elefun where stagnant water bodies were observed in the canal.

“Stagnant water bodies were also observed in the canal in Ebutte Elefun – Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island. Illegal structures and other business activities such as block/cement moulding were found along the fence of Ebutte Elefun High School. We have given a directive for the removal of these infractions,” he said.