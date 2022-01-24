Odds Against Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition As Forum Demands Apologies Over Past Remarks

As the 2023 election draws closer, odds against the presidential ambition of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Mr Bola Tinubu, continue to stack up as a forum, the Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, has called on him to apologise to Nigerians over the comment he made years back that he did not believe in one Nigeria.

Tinubu declared his presidential ambition over two weeks ago and puts his official age at 69. But not a few people are contesting that age, with many saying he is too old to govern Nigeria and should therefore anoint his political ally, the current Vice President, Mr Yemi Osinbajo, instead of vying for the Nigerian plum job.

But Tinubu, while declaring his presidential ambition said it was time to be the king as he was tired of being a king maker.

His political ambition is also facing serious threat from the Ecumenical Youth Association (EYA) of Nigeria. The group has vowed to work against Tinubu, saying his body language for a Muslim/Muslim ticket smacks of a leader who is insensitive to the multi-religious society like Nigeria.

A more vocal threat to Tinubu’s ambition is the Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum, a socio-political group in the south west region, Tinubu’s political base.

The group in a statement signed by its president, Mr. Akin Malaolu, tittled ‘Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition is a Troublemaking Adventure’, said, “That the presidential interest from any tribe other than from the Ibos may take the nation into a deeper political trouble that may set the nation ablaze if care is not taking,” and advised Tinubu to shelve the idea while tasking APC to zone its presidential ticket to the south east.

But an interesting development is the opposition against Tinubu from within his party. The Saleh Mandung Zazzaga is a forum of some leaders and members of the APC in the North Central zone, who said the forum does not believe in the Tinubu presidency because he had said he did not believe in one Nigeria.

While noting however that, the forum cannot stop him from contesting, it asked Tinubu to apologise because people have been making reference to it since he declared his intention to run for president.

Speaking on Monday in Jos, Plateau capital on behalf of the forum, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, referenced what Tinubu said in the past, reminding that, “In a publication of April 13th, 1997, Tinubu granted an interview in which he was quoted as saying, ‘I don’t believe in One Nigeria’.

And since that interview has resurfaced as a result of his declaration of presidential ambition , people have begun to raise eyebrow and ask questions.

The group said, “So many people have been calling and mocking us (the party), saying that if Tinubu does not believe in One Nigeria, how come he has now believed in one Nigeria to the extent that he wants to contest for the presidency of a Nation he did not believe in?

“This has not only been agitating the people’s mind, but the members of the APC as well, and it is not good for the wellbeing of the party as the Nation counts down to the 2023 general election.

“Therefore, the most honourable thing for Tinubu to do is come out and apologise to Nigerians on those remarks which he made before this democratic dispensation which began in 1999.”