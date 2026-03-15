Odey Drums Support For Otu’s Re-Election In 2027

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The Cross River State Commissioner for Education, Prof Stephen Odey, has thrown his weight behind the re-election bid of Senator Bassey Otu, urging citizens of the state to support the governor as he seeks another four-year mandate.

Odey, a former senator, made the call during a reception organised in his honour by communities from Cross River North residing in Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states.

The event brought together indigenes from Yache, Gabu, Ukelle, Bekwarra and other communities who gathered to celebrate the education commissioner for what they described as his leadership and contributions to education as well as grassroots development.

The reception attracted community leaders, political associates and well-wishers who commended Odey’s role in promoting education and supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening development in Cross River State.

The gathering also served as a platform for the commissioner to reaffirm his support for the administration of Governor Otu and call on Cross River indigenes to remain engaged in the democratic process in their home state.

Speaking during the event, Odey praised the performance of the Otu administration since it assumed office in 2023, noting that the governor has demonstrated commitment to the transformation of Cross River State across different sectors.

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According to him, the progress recorded so far under the administration is evidence that the governor deserves the opportunity to complete a second term in office.

“Governor Otu remains committed to transforming the state across all sectors,” Odey said, adding that the administration is “resetting Cross River State.”

He stressed that continued support from citizens would help consolidate on the gains already achieved by the government.

Odey also used the opportunity to encourage Cross River indigenes living outside the state to remain politically active in their respective communities.

“Transfer your voter cards to your respective communities in Cross River State so you can actively participate in the democratic process at home,” he appealed.

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He maintained that such participation would help ensure that the voices of the people are reflected in decisions that affect the development of their communities and the future of the state.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Cross River State, Boniface Okache, and the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Patrick Egbede, among others.

In his remarks, Okache described Odey as a respected leader whose character and commitment to his people have distinguished him in public service.

“Senator Odey is the golden fish of Yala,” Okache said, noting that his “character and leadership style are worthy of emulation.”

He added that the education commissioner has consistently demonstrated genuine concern for the welfare and progress of his people.

“His love for his people is sincere, unwavering and deeply rooted,” Okache stated.

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Also speaking at the event, Egbede commended Odey for what he described as remarkable achievements within a relatively short period since assuming office as Commissioner for Education.

According to him, the commissioner has gone beyond routine administrative responsibilities to champion educational opportunities for students and promote initiatives aimed at improving learning across the state.

“Within less than two years as Commissioner for Education, Professor Odey has contributed significantly to the establishment of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship,” Egbede said, describing the development as a major milestone for the state’s education sector.

Community leaders from Cross River North also took turns to commend Odey for his dedication to the development of the region and the state at large.

The reception, which brought together indigenes from different communities of Cross River North living outside the state, was organised to recognise Odey’s leadership and contributions to the growth of the education sector and the development of the region.

Participants at the event expressed appreciation for the commissioner’s efforts and reaffirmed their support for initiatives aimed at advancing education and development in Cross River State.