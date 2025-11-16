Odey Seeks Support For Otu As Yache Community Honours Illustrious Son

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Cross River State Commissioner for Education, Professor Stephen Odey, has urged the people of the state to sustain their support for Governor Bassey Otu’s administration to enable him to deliver on his development agenda.

Odey made the appeal over the weekend in Abuja during a grand civic reception organised in his honour by the Yache community in Yala Local Government of the state to celebrate his elevation to the rank of professor and his contributions to the growth of the community.

Addressing the gathering, the former senator praised Governor Otu’s performance, describing the administration as one that is building for the future.

“Governor Otu is deepening infrastructure that will last beyond his administration. What he is doing today will speak for generations to come,” he said.

He called on the people of Yache and Cross River State at large to remain patient and supportive while ongoing projects unfold.

“We must stand behind the governor and support his vision. I assure you, more development is coming,” he added.

Professor Odey expressed profound gratitude to his people for the honour bestowed on him, noting that the massive turnout was a demonstration of love and unity.

“This gathering is a profound show of love for me and my family. I do not take it for granted. The unity and strength of the Yache people give me great joy,” he stated.

He emphasised the need for peace and unity within the community, noting, “Love among the Yache people is paramount, and peace must always remain a top priority. We are stronger and better together,” he said.

As part of his goodwill, Professor Odey donated dozens of high-quality wax wrappers to women and made significant cash donations to both men and women of the Yache community in Abuja.

He also highlighted key infrastructural projects in the area, including the ongoing road construction and the Akreha–Okpoku Bridge, reassuring the community of his commitment to their completion.

“As one of the leaders who attracted these projects, I will ensure they are completed. These developments will open up our region and improve livelihoods,” he said.

The colourful ceremony featured cultural displays, traditional performances, and goodwill messages from dignitaries across the country.

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Danladi Jato (Ubangari Kokona), who led a delegation to the event, described Odey as a model leader.

“Professor Odey is a man of peace and a strong advocate of development. I urge the Yache community to continue supporting him and remain committed to collective progress,” Jato said.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Justice Ekaya Odibu of the Cross River State High Court; Dr Mrs Beatrice Igwe, Commissioner for Housing; Hon. Moses Osogi, Commissioner for Environment; Hon. Patrick Egbede, Commissioner for Wealth Creation; High Chief Higgins; and Hon. Prince Tony Bisong of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Community leaders said the event was organised to celebrate excellence and to promote “peace, love, unity, growth, and the overall development of Yache Nation,” qualities they said Professor Odey has consistently championed.