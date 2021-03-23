Oduduwa: Yoruba Group Calls Ondo Gov Coward

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Ilana Omo Oodua, the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups within and beyond the shores of Nigeria has described Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as a coward.

The group attacked the governor in a reaction to his statement that Yoruba people demanding self-determination should stay clear of Ondo State.

The group, led by a renowned Professor of History, Banji Akintoye, said Akeredolu is entitled to his opinion, stressing that the governor only spoke for himself, and not the people of Ondo State.

Ilana Omo Oodua said this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Homeland Secretary, Kunle Adesokan and one of its leaders, Chief Folashade Olukoya,

The group stated that the agitation being spare-headed by the Akintoye led Ilana Omo Oodua on behalf of Yoruba people is not that of a plot for secession as erroneously suggested by Akeredolu.

It said the struggle for self-determination had started gathering momentum, warning there was nothing the governor and his “oligarchic allies could do to stop an idea whose time has come”.

The statement read further, “We wish to say very clearly that Akeredolu is entitled to his opinion. He has only spoken for himself. If he is sure he speaks for the classical masses of Ondo State, he should ensure that his army of state- induced terrorists allow us to stage our one million march peacefully in Akure, Ondo State capital to prove whether he spoke for Ondo state people or for himself.

“Akeredolu feeds 100 per cent on the commonwealth of Ondo State people. He is a member of the tiny neo-liberal and neo-classical elites who will never support the wishes and aspiration of the masses.

“We saw how he grandstands on the terrorists and murderous herdsmen illegally occupying the forest reserves in his state and we saw how he chickened out to the chagrin of all of us who staked our reputation to defend him.

“Akeredolu has now surrendered the farm lands in Ondo State to the government of Fulani herdsmen while masquerading to be participating in National Livestock Programme.

“He is a definition of a coward who starts a battle he cannot finish. We are aware he traded Ondo people off to avoid being sacked from office through the Fulani-dominated Nigerian courts.

“We are saying for the sake of clarity that what we declared is the sovereignty of Yoruba nation from Nigeria, and not a secession from Nigeria. We want an autonomous Yoruba nation.”

The group said Yoruba people want to determine how they want to govern themselves, control and manage their resources.

“We have made our position known. Our agitation for autonomous Yoruba Nation is legally grounded, intellectually rooted and it shall be executed without shedding of blood.

“Akeredolu cannot sit inside the comfort of his office and claimed to be speaking for the people of Ondo State that he has failed to regularly pay their monthly salary, pension and gratuities,” it added.