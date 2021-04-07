Odumakin To Be Buried April 23 As Soyinka Calls Late Activist ‘Doughty Fighter’

Comrade Yinka Odumakin, former Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary who passed away on Friday, April 2nd (Good Friday) will be buried on the 23rd of the same month.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the date was fixed by the family, but learnt it is a tentative date which may change if circumstances warrant.

A family source said it is certain that the former activist will be buried in his hometown, Moro, Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State.

Earlier, Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka was at the residence to commiserate with the wife of the deceased, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin.

Soyinka who signed the condolence register at exactly 10:55 am, wrote ” Farewell To A Doughty Fighter”.