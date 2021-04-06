Odumakin’s Wife, In Tribute To Late Husband, Vows To Carry On Struggle For Better Nigeria

65 SHARES Share Tweet

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, the widow of the late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, has promised to continue the struggle of late husband to see a better Nigeria.

She also revealed that her husband died on Friday but doctors could not find how to communicate that to her directly.

The widow, who is an activist like her late husband, said this on Tuesday in a tribute titled, ‘Yinka: Basking in the shadow that you cast.’

She said the death certificate of her husband showed that he died 10.40pm on Friday as against Saturday earlier announced.

She said, “Yinka, it cannot be goodbye, It is goodnight and see you later on the other side with God.

“I will bask with reckless abandon in the shadow of your cast.

“Since no one is permitted in the Critical Care Unit, we had commited you to the care of the best qualified medics at LASUTH and the hand of God hoping to see you next morning.

“The medics said they could not fathom how to immediately relay the message of your passage to me directly.

“Now that I am in possession of your death certificate, I can see you passed at exactly 10.40pm on Good Friday (April 2nd, 2021) and not in the morning of Saturday, April 3rd, 2021) as initially communicated.

“Due to the principles of the truth and saying it as it is, which Yinka and I hold dear – and which Yinka lived all his adult life for – it is important to immediately put this very important record straight.

“You came! you saw!! and you conquered!!! We will carry forward the baton in the eternal word of our leader, Nigeria will be saved, Nigeria will be changed and Nigeria will become a great nation. Nigeria will work in my lifetime and even in yours as you live on in me, our children and generation yet unborn.”