Odumosu Calls For Collaboration Between NSCDC, Military, Other Security Agencies

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The FCT Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Olusola Odumosu, has called for collaboration between the NSCDC, the military, and other security agencies to improve security in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Advertisement

Odumosu made the call during a courtesy visit to the Acting Guards Brigade Commander, Col. Adebisi Olusola Onasanya, on Wednesday. He noted that the existing synergy between the NSCDC and the military is strong, but that more can be done to encourage cooperation among all security agencies.

“While there is an increasing friendship and good bonding between senior officers in the military and other paramilitary agencies, same should be encouraged among the junior cadres in a progressive fashion till a full synergy is attained,” Odumosu said.

He condemned the rivalry that is sometimes experienced among security agencies, and said that it is important for all agencies to work together to protect the people.

“If we at our levels can enjoy so much cooperation and synergy, there’s a need to pass the same information to the lower rungs of the ladder too,” he said.

Odumosu also expressed appreciation to the Commander, Guards Brigade, for receiving him and his officers and men. He commended the Nigerian Army for its maturity and camaraderie, which has resulted in a long-standing good relationship with the NSCDC.

Advertisement

The FCT Commandant noted that the Civil Defence Corps owes its evolution to the military, especially the Nigerian Army. He said that the Civil Defence came into existence during the Nigerian civil war of the 1970s, when there was a need to educate and train civilians on self-defense and protective measures.

“The two agencies have come a long way and should continue to collaborate more effectively and progressively for the safety of lives and property of Nigerians and other residents in the country,” Odumosu said.

The Commandant solicited more collaboration in the areas of operations and training for his men from the Brigade of Guards Commander. He reiterated that, with more training and retraining programs in place, all security agencies in the sub-sector will be able to operate and cooperate more efficiently without any one lagging behind in latest operational tactics.

In his response, the Brigade of Guard Commander, Col. Onasanya, appreciated the courtesy visit and stated that the visit is a mark of continuous synergy and interagency collaborations already existing among all the security agencies in the FCT.

He noted that there are already joint operations between the Civil Defence, other paramilitary agencies, and the Nigerian Army which has been responsible for the downward trends of crimes and security threats in the FCT.

Advertisement

While responding to the NSCDC’s request for training, the Brigade Commander promised to consult with the Defence Headquarters immediately and find out how the training of the NSCDC personnel will be undertaken.

“If I need to consult, I will consult, If I need to take permission or approval from the top, I will, but the training will be effected,” Onasanya promised.

He assured the FCT Commandant that, from time to time, enlightenment will be intensified among the junior cadres of the Nigerian Army to foster a healthier relationship with the NSCDC and other security agencies so as to enhance a unified front for security of the nation.

The event was attended by the Acting Guards Brigade Commander, Lt.Col SA Yahaya, Deputy Chief of Staff, Lt.Col Wom, Major JO Ogunbunmi, Major MN Yusuf, Major U.Adamu, Major T.Gboko, GY Rabiu, Captain SA Sitwan, and the Guards PRO, Lt Olokodana.

Pleasantries were exchanged, and a souvenir of the Guards Brigade, a scorpion insignia, was presented to the visiting Commandant.

Odumosu’s entourage included the FCT Command’s Head of Admin, HOD Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), Head of Operations, HOD Intelligence and Investigation, and Arms Commander, among others.