Odumosu Urges Artisans, Technicians To Assist Fight Against Insecurity

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, has called on members of the Abuja Artisans and Technicians Forum to strengthen intelligence sharing with security agencies as part of efforts to curb insecurity within the nation’s capital.

Odumosu made the appeal when he received members of the forum on Friday at the Command Headquarters in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

The group paid a courtesy visit to seek collaboration with the Corps in enhancing safety and stability within the territory.

According to the Commandant, artisans and technicians occupy a strategic position in the fight against insecurity because of the nature of their daily interactions with diverse segments of the public.

“Collaboration with you is the most appropriate thing to do. Your nature and line of business bring you in contact with different kinds of people on a daily basis. As you know, we are part of the society, we live among people and should be able to relate freely,” Odumosu stated.

He emphasised the need for members of the forum to act as watchdogs in their respective communities by promptly reporting cases of vandalism, criminal activities, and suspicious movements around critical national assets and infrastructure.

Odumosu also urged them to promote discipline, integrity, and security consciousness among their members, assuring them that information shared with the Corps would be treated with the highest level of confidentiality and the safety of informants guaranteed.

“Timely information is key to the success of our operations. We are ready to collaborate with you, trusting that you will be our eyes in your various locations to furnish us with useful intelligence that will aid us in our national assignment,” he said.

The Commandant noted that given the group’s wide membership base, a strong partnership with the NSCDC would significantly enhance early warning mechanisms and proactive responses to security threats in the FCT.

In his remarks, the Coordinator of the Abuja Artisans and Technicians Forum, Comrade Bamidele Ojo, commended the leadership of the FCT Command for its proactive stance on security, particularly the enforcement of the ban on scavengers, popularly known as Baban Bola, within the FCT.

He said the measure had greatly reduced cases of vandalism and other criminal activities targeting public infrastructure.

Ojo further disclosed that the forum comprises over 5,000 members drawn from about 15 professional groups, including carpenters, electricians, welders, tailors, masons, drivers, plumbers, and mechanics.

He appealed to the NSCDC for institutional support and operational coverage to enable members of the forum conduct their businesses safely and contribute meaningfully to the security of the Federal Capital Territory.

Both parties reaffirmed its commitment to continuous collaboration and intelligence sharing as a strategic step toward strengthening public safety and protecting national assets across the FCT.