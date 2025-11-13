Ogbonnaya Onu Poly Lauds Otti For Debt Settlement, Campus Infrastructure

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Rector of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Christopher Okoro, has praised Governor Alex Otti’s efforts in transforming the institution’s infrastructure.

During a media tour of the polytechnic’s facilities, Okoro highlighted the governor’s commitment to improving the institution, citing the ongoing construction of roads, waterways, and gutters on campus.

“This road has not been constructed for the first time. His Excellency gave a promise to construct roads on this particular campus, and you can see that the work is ongoing,” he said.

“They started about a month ago, and they’ve completed the waterways and gutters and are now working on the earthwork,” Okoro added.

The rector also showcased other projects completed or ongoing, including the ABC block, science block, lecture theatre, sports facility, printing press, and skill acquisition centre.

He praised the governor’s support, saying, “If I could score more than 100, I would have done that. But I think it might as well be 100. I’ll score him 100. If there is anything more than excellent, it is more than excellent.”

The polytechnic has also made strides in producing receptacles for the United States market and fabricating dairy processing equipment.

Okoro attributed the success to the governor’s vision and support.

The governor has also addressed the issue of disengaged staff, paying their entitlements despite not being responsible for their disengagement.

Okoro urged those who have not been paid to come forward and verify their status.

“The Governor has paid all debts. So if there are some that have not been paid, they should come forward and verify their status,” he said.

The polytechnic’s new campus is also undergoing significant development, with plans to further enhance the institution’s infrastructure and academic programmes.