Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic Partners NDLEA To Curb Student Drug Abuse

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The rector of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, Dr Christopher Kalu Okoro, has said the institution is strengthening its collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Abia State Command, to curb drug abuse among students.

Dr. Okoro disclosed this while receiving in audience the NDLEA State Coordinator, Chigbu Odomelam Chilee, and his delegation at the institution’s Council Chamber.

Okoro described drug abuse as a major threat to societal development, emphasizing the need for sustained intervention.

“Nothing destroys a nation quicker than drug abuse. Aside from its impact on mental health, it also contributes to poverty,” he said.

Okoro approved the training of students on the dangers of drug abuse as part of the institution’s preventive strategy, particularly ahead of its planned relocation to the Osisioma campus, where students are expected to live on campus.

He disclosed that the training sessions would be held between May and June, with another round scheduled for November, and stressed the importance of continuous sensitization.

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The Rector reaffirmed the Polytechnic’s commitment to working with the NDLEA to tackle drug abuse, noting that the initiative would help promote a safer and more disciplined academic environment.

He also pledged institutional support for the programme, including provision of transportation for training activities, and encouraged sustained engagement with students, recommending multiple sensitization sessions before the end of the year.

Speaking earlier, the state NDLEA coordinator Chigbu Odomelam Chilee raised concern over the rising incidence of substance abuse in the state, noting that young people are among the most affected.

He warned that unchecked drug use could undermine both academic performance and institutional development, stressing the need for proactive measures to address the problem.

The NDLEA official called for the introduction of drug education programmes, peer sensitisation initiatives, and campaigns promoting healthy lifestyles among students.