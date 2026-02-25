Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic Slashes Alumni Fee To One-Time Payment

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Rector of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, Dr. Christopher Okoro Kalu, has reassured students that their welfare remains a top priority, announcing that the Alumni fee will now be paid only once till graduation.

Speaking during a management meeting, the rector confirmed that students will no longer pay the Alumni Fee separately during both the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

“Henceforth, the fee will be paid once during the ND and HND programme only”, a decision taken in response to widespread student concerns and aimed at easing financial pressure.

Dr. Kalu also commended the Abia State Government for its sustained support toward the ongoing relocation of the Polytechnic to its Osisioma campus.

According to the rector, visitors who recently toured the institution’s permanent site at Osisioma expressed surprise at the significant level of development already achieved.

He noted that the visible construction work at the new campus reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and successful relocation process.

On staff welfare, the rector appreciated the bursary department for completing the processes related to salary promotions, adding that payments are expected within the next two days.

Addressing academic reforms, the Kalu reiterated that students’ interests remain central to the institution’s policies.

He announced that:

Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) examinations will now be used for ND I and HND I students offering high-enrolment General Studies (GNS) courses.

“Computer-Based Tests (CBT) will be adopted for ND II and HND II students in their departmental courses.

“Only duly registered students will be eligible to participate in the OMR examinations.

“The new examination structure takes effect from the current academic session across applicable departments”, the rector revealed.

Dr. Kalu urged members of the institution’s management to remain focused and aligned with the Polytechnic’s objectives, emphasizing that the administration remains committed to sustained growth in line with the state government’s mandate.