Oge Okoye Speaks On Her ‘Deliverance Drama’ At South Africa Church

Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye has reacted to a viral video of her visit to controversial South African pastor, Alph Lukau.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, March 29, 2019 to reveal the reason she visited the pastor in South Africa.

According to her, she visited Pastor Lukau because of her bedridden aunt based in the United States of America. She said that her mother had wanted to visit the man of God to seek help for her sister who had cancer so she decided go visit the pastor to stand in for her aunt.

Oge further said that she can’t fathom how people would fabricate false stories about her visit to the church in South Africa, and she was disappointed in the people speculating rumors that she was paid to visit the church.

She wrote: “Good morning Glam FAMILY………I try to be calm about everything and anything especially when Negativity screams out so loud. I don’t try to Calm the Storm, but will only Calm my mind and the Storm will Pass. Though I owe no one any explanation as regards to my personal heavenly race but I feel like addressing THIS wild fire.

“I traveled to Spain to see my mum as usual and she told me how she came across the YouTube channel of AMI church and have been following them ever since because of what God is doing in the church. Through Alpha Lukau. So my mum said she wanted to go there because of her younger sister(My aunt) in the United States who is a cancer patient, wheelchair bound and is bedridden…So due to Mum’s age, I didn’t want her making that long journey so I requested for my aunt’s pictures and promised her that I would visit the church so I can stand in for her as a point of contact.

“That was how I visited AMI on Sunday 14th of October 2018, Last year. Go on YouTube and see. So please is anything wrong in seeking the face of God or standing in the gap for my sick aunty? I really don’t understand people and how they fabricate stories. Meanwhile how much do Nigerians think I will be paid to do the unimaginable? Whoever said that…May God visit their home with the same bitter pill to swallow IJN. AMEN.”