Ogoni People Plan To Kill Magnus Abe Because He Wants To Be Governor– Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has condemned Ogoni leaders for their alleged plot to eliminate former Senator Magnus Abe–a fellow Ogoni leader– because of his desire to contest governorship of the state.

Governor Wike, who was a special guest of honour at the Ogoni Day Celebration which held on Tuesday in Khana Local Government, accused Ogoni leaders of being the problem of their people.

He urged the Ogonis to stop destroying themselves because of politics and embrace unity if they want the progress of their people.

According to the governor, “The problem of Ogoni people is their leaders. How many of them can stand and fight for their people the way Ken Saro-Wiwa and others did?

“They are only after what they will grab for themselves and not the interest of Ogoni. They sell their own people for peanuts.”

Wike alleged that the Ogoni leaders use the Ogoni Day Celebration to make money, not minding the issues it may stir up amongst themselves.

He said, “Your leaders use the Ogoni Day Celebration to make money for themselves.

“Imagine Ogoni leaders sending me text messages, this person want to be governor, the other person want to be governor. Why do you hate yourselves so much?”

The governor further queried why some Ogoni leaders were plotting to kill their own brother son, Sen. Magnus Abe, because of his desire to be governor.

He said, “Ogoni people in APC want to kill Sen. Magnus Abe because he wants to be a governor.

What’s wrong if your brother become a govenor? You allow people from outside to be but you destroy yourselves.

“Magnus Abe is one of the best brains in Ogoni. So, must you kill him?

“I worked together with Magnus Abe when I was Chief of Staff but he later joined an evil party. Stop destroying yourselves because of politics, if not you won’t go anywhere.

“As for me, I am a typical unrepentable Ikwerre man, nobody can buy me against my people.”