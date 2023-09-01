OGUN: 20-Year-Old Kills Father, Removes Private Part, Teeth For Money Ritual

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps codenamed ‘So-Safe Corps’ has arrested one Ridwan, a 20-year-old man who allegedly murdered his father, Ishau, for ritual purposes in Ogun State.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Commandant of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo, through the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Moruf Yusuf.

According to the statement, the incident happened at Oshoku Village in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

“…at about 12:00hrs on Thursday, 31st August 2023, officers of the Corps on routine patrol heard a strange noise in a building while at Oshoku Village in Ijebu North Local Government Area. The Officers entered the building to confirm what was happening, but to the officers’ dismay, they found a man’s body lying lifeless in a pool of his own blood and the alleged killer fled the scene,” the statement said.

The statement said that Ganzallo instructed the Zonal Commander, Ijebu Zonal Command, ACC Marcus Ayankoya to get the suspected killer arrested under 24 hours. Following this, Ridwan was nabbed where he was hiding in a bush.

He confessed to having killed his father with a rope tied to his neck and a knife used to remove the needed parts of his body for ritual purposes.

The statement noted that “the alleged killer told the officers of the Corps that he only removed the private part, larynx, and just four teeth of his father as requested by a ritualist he identified as Baba Kekere.”

When the suspect was asked about the whereabouts of the ritualist, he refused to give details.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Ogbere Divisional Headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.