OGUN: 35-Year-Old Man In Custody For Stabbing Girlfriend’s Brother

A 35-year-old man identified as Dada Taiwo has been arrested by police operatives in Ogun State for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend’s brother, Damilola Momoh, in the Agbado area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspect stabbed the victim in the neck with a bottle during an argument over a phone the victim had borrowed.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this on Sunday, said the incident was reported to the Agbado Division by the suspect’s girlfriend, Olaife Momoh.

According to Odutola, the victim has been rushed to Overcomer Hospital in Agbado for medical treatment, adding that investigation was ongoing.

“On the 21st of July, at about 2 a.m., a woman named Olaife Momoh, residing at 11 Sowemimo Street, Akera, Agbado, Ogun State, reported to the station that her boyfriend, Dada Taiwo of 34 Crossing Road, Agbado, aged 35, had a dispute with her elder brother, Damilola Momoh, aged 34, over a phone her brother had borrowed.

“During the argument, the suspect, armed with a bottle, stabbed her brother in the neck, causing severe injuries and profuse bleeding,” Odutola said in a statement.

Warning against uncontrollable anger, the police spokesperson noted that “Uncontrollable anger can lead to a death sentence if, without caution, someone is killed.”