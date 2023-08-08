Ogun Agro Airport, Strategic To Future Of Customs Operations – Comptroller Gen. Adeniyi

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, has proposed a side-by-side infrastructural development along the Iperu-ilishan Road in the Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Adeniyi stated this during a visit to the Agro International Airport in the state, where he also inspected the proposed 100 Hectares of Customs Training College.

The Customs boss visited the College at the Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ Headquarters, Government Warehouse, and Agro International Airport, all located at Iperu-ilishan on Monday.

Speaking at the site, the Ag. CGC said, “We are happy that we are going to be your neighbours, and I can commit to you that we are going to be very responsible neighbours; we are going to operate in a way that will make Ogun State proud

“As we try to get our process right, as we try to bring innovation, we now need outstanding infrastructural support to drive these operations.

“We are going to be very strict with the contract period; we cannot afford the airport to take off too far away before we start here, so we want some kind of development to be happening side by side;

“I believe that our presence here will add value to the airport just like we believe that the airport will also add value to us”.

He urged the contractors to work within the time frame of the contract period as the project is going to be very strategic to the future of Customs operations.

On his part, the Ogun State Commissioner of Works, Engr. Ade Akinsanya hinted that the expected period for the completion of the project is the end of the year.

“The runway is completely done, the control tower is about 90%, and all the equipment needed is completely procured.

“In terms of capacity, there is enough room to grow, right now we have a warehouse under construction with a terminal building where you will be able to help us man, so things are taking shape and the governor is really pushing up to get everything done by the end of the year,” he said.

Adeniyi, in the company of the commissioner, the project manager, as well as his management team, took a tour of the proposed Customs project site and the Agro Cargo International Airport under construction.