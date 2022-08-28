Ogun Attracts $500m Investment To Boost Economy

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The investment drive and economic development plans of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration in Ogun State have received a boon as a steel conglomerate, African Industries Group, is set to invest over $500m into the state economy.

The group’s chairman, Mr. Raj Gupta made this known shortly after a meeting with the governor at his Oke Mosan Office, Abeokuta.

According to a statement made available to THE WHISTLER by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Gupta said that the company which deals mainly in steel and aluminum is interested in growing its business in the state.

Gupta, who further noted that the company currently has over 5,000 employees on its payroll, added that he was impressed with the infrastructural development of the present administration in Ogun.

“We have many industries in the state and we are here to see how we can grow our investment further. We are employing 5,000 people in the state, and our group investment in Ogun State far exceeds 500 million dollars.

“I have to say I was very impressed so far with what we have seen as progress made by the present administration, our business is in the area of steel and aluminum,” he submitted.