Ogun Becomes Hub Of Mineral Production, Accounts For 39.6% In 2021 — NBS

Ogun State dominated every other state in the production of mineral products in 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

In 2021 the country’s aggregate production of mineral products grew by 39.19 per cent from 64.29 million tons recorded in 2020 to 89.48 million tons in 2021.

Ogun state alone recorded the highest production in 2021 with 32.04 million tons, higher than most regions in Nigeria.

Mineral production in the year was dominated by limestone 44.7m tons, granite 22.32m tons, laterite 7.3m tons and sand 1.66m tons.

On mining activities by states, Kogi has the second largest mining activity of 18.40 million tons and Cross River with 11.64 million tons.

The least was recorded in Borno with 231 tons, Osun 17,844.24 tons and Jigawa 28,638.99 tons.

Analysis by regions reveals that the South West had the highest miniral production of 35.46 million tons, largely contributed by the activities in Ogun State.

The North Central was the second production of mineral products of 25.68 million tons largely dominated by limestone production of 14.13 million tons.

Mineral production in the South South was 16.4 milion tons dominated by limestone mining of 11 million tons.

North West was the fourth with 7 million tons, while the South East had a Mineral production of 3 million tons.

The North East witnessed the least Mineral production of 1.68 million tons in 2021.