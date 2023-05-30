Ogun Gov Abiodun Pledges To Prioritise Workers’ Welfare, Infrastructure Development In 2nd Term

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of state workers during a meeting held on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Speaking in a news release made available to THE WHISTLER by Kunle Somorin, Governor Abiodun emphasized that the welfare of workers would remain a top priority throughout his second term.

Abiodun, who addressed workers at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, expressed his appreciation for the unreserved support of workers in the state and assured that his second term would focus on enhancing the well-being of public servants, aiming to improve their efficiency and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

“I want to pledge to you that I will continue to look for ways and means to improve you so that you will continue to be more intellectually and professionally built, so that you can hold your own anywhere you go in the world.

“I also want to pledge that this next four years, your welfare will be one of my priorities, the things that I have been working on over the past few months by the grace of God will come to fruition in the next few weeks; they are some of the things we’ve been discussing. To the promises I have made to you, you will see changes very soon,” he said.

Governor Abiodun acknowledged the public servants’ significant contribution to the successful implementation of his administration’s ISEYA Agenda in the previous term. He attributed the achievements to the harmonious relationship between the public service and political office holders.

Advertisement

“I want to thank you for your support and collaboration, it is me and you, this is our government, the success recorded in the last term was because of you. More successes we are going to record this time and it is going to be because of you and I together,” Abiodun added.

Addressing the Permanent Secretaries, who are serving as Accounting Officers in their respective ministries until the appointment of new Special Advisers and Commissioners, the governor expressed his confidence in their competence to perform excellently.

“I am going to need all the support and cooperation I can get from you Permanent Secretaries, you are the Accounting Officers of your various ministries, pending the time that we appoint advisers and commissioners, I want to enjoin you to please hold unto your ministries and be very accountable. I do not have a doubt that I will not find anyone of you wanting in your various responsibilities, you are all very experienced and you are the best of the civil service,” he said.

Governor Abiodun reassured the people of the state that his second term would witness the commencement of a dry port in Kajola, Ogun Central Senatorial District. He highlighted that the port, equipped with all necessary facilities, would attract investors and significantly improve the state’s business environment.

Furthermore, the governor pledged to continue constructing affordable housing units for public servants, ensuring that every eligible civil servant has the opportunity to become a homeowner rather than a tenant.

Advertisement

In his remarks, the Ogun Head of Service, Kola Fagbohun, congratulated the governor on his successful inauguration for a second term.

He assured the governor that public servants would remain dedicated to realizing the ISEYA Agenda of his administration and continue adding value to the state.