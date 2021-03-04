Ogun Lawmakers Impeach Deputy Speaker Over Alleged Assault On SSG

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Nineteen members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, on Thursday, voted to remove the Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri, for alleged gross misconduct.

The lawmakers impeached Kadiri during a plenary held in the assembly complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Kadiri’s impeachment was pronounced by Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomon, after the ad-hoc committee he constituted to investigate allegations against him found him guilty .

It was gathered that 19 out of 26 members of the assembly supported the motion for his impeachment after the committee presented the report.

The Speaker therefore pronounced him impeached.

The impeached lawmaker represented Ijebu-North 11 constituency in Ijebu-North Local Government Area where the All Progressives Congress is enmeshed in crisis.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, and two former deputy governors, Gbenga Kaka and Segun Adesegun, hail from the troubled constituency.

His removal came some days after he was accused of assaulting the SSG during the registration exercise of the APC

Kadiri was arrested by the police and he had raised the alarm that the SSG was behind the plot to remove him as a principal officer in the House of Assembly.