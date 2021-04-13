Ogun Nurses Down Tools As ‘Herdsmen’ Kidnap 3rd Health Worker In 6 Days

56 SHARES Share Tweet

In six days, suspected herdsmen have kidnapped three health workers in Ogun State; two of which were released on Monday.

The captors had reportedly abducted a doctor, Oladunni Adetola, and a nurse, Bamgbose, on April 7 and held them for over five days.

The former State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Adewunmi Alayaki, who confirmed the development claimed that the health workers were abducted by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

The third abduction involved a dental therapist who works at the General Hospital, Ijebu-Igbo. The victim was abducted by unknown gunmen while journeying to work.

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Ogun council, in a statement on Tuesday defined the recent kidnappings of health workers in the state as “disheartening, repugnant and unacceptable”.

The association expressed dissatisfaction over the approach adopted by the government to tackle the rising menace, has insisted that there will be no negotiation with kidnappers.

The statement, signed by the chairman, NANNM, Roseline Solarin, added that such action showed their lives and security were of no value and there was little or no commitment to facilitate the immediate release of abducted health worker.

The association further said that it would no longer offer its services until the security of its members were assured.

“In the light of these, there is immediate withdrawal of services of our members from all institutions in Ogun until the safety of our members is guaranteed,” NANNM said.