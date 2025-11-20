Ogun Police Arrest Man Transporting Wife’s Corpse On Motorcycle

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Police in Ogun State have arrested a motorcycle rider, Godonu Lowe, for allegedly attempting to flee his community with the fresh corpse of his wife concealed in a sack.

Lowe, a resident of Omolende Village, was intercepted around 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday during a police stop-and-search operation in Ilaro.

The police had acted on a tip-off received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), indicating that a man was escaping the community with a woman’s body strapped to his motorcycle.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, the suspect was promptly stopped by operatives, who untied the sack on the back of his motorcycle and discovered the lifeless body of his wife inside.

The corpse showed signs of violence, including deep cuts and bleeding around the neck.

A blood-stained cutlass was later recovered from the crime scene, heightening police suspicion of foul play.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody, while the body was evacuated to the State Morgue in Ilaro for preservation and autopsy.

“On Wednesday, 19th November 2025, at about 1305hrs, the Divisional Police Officer in Ilaro received credible information that a suspected felon, Godonu Lowe ‘m’ of Omolende Village via Idogo, was transporting the corpse of an unknown woman on a motorcycle in an attempt to escape from the community,” Odutola said.

“Acting swiftly, police operatives intercepted the suspect and a sack tied to the back of his motorcycle was untied.”

“The content was discovered to be the corpse of an adult female, later identified as his wife. The body bore marks of violence, bleeding around the neck, suggesting foul play.”

She added that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has urged residents to continue sharing timely and credible information, stressing that even the smallest tip-off could prevent crime and save lives.