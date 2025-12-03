Ogun Unveils N1.67tn 2026 Budget

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ogun State Government has proposed a total budget of N1.668tn for the 2026 fiscal year, representing a 63 per cent rise from the N1.054 trillion approved for 2025.

Governor Dapo Abiodun presented the Appropriation Bill, christened the Budget of Sustainable Legacy, on Wednesday to the State House of Assembly in Abeokuta, explaining that N624.76bn is earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while capital expenditure accounts for N1.044tn—62 per cent of the total budget.

He listed major components of the fiscal plan to include personnel costs of N167.92bn, consolidated revenue charges of N65.80bn, public debt charges of N99.98bn, overhead costs of N291.06bn, and capital spending of over N1tn.

On revenue expectations, the governor projected N509.88bn from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)—with the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service contributing N250bn and Ministries, Departments and Agencies expected to generate N259.80bn.

Statutory allocation from the Federation Account is estimated at N554.81bn, while capital receipts, including loans and grants, are projected at N518.90bn.

Providing a breakdown of sectoral allocations, Abiodun noted that infrastructure will take the largest share with N526.15bn (32 per cent). Education follows with N275.40bn (17 per cent), Health receives N210.59bn (13 per cent), Housing and Community Development gets N199.96bn (10 per cent), while Agriculture and Industry is allocated N40.54bn (2 per cent).

Social Protection receives N72.82bn, Recreation, Culture and Religion N42.24bn, and Public Order and Safety N36bn.

The governor said the 2026 budget aligns with the ISEYA development pillars and will prioritise high-impact projects that support job creation, economic expansion, and alignment with national development plans, including the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We will focus on projects with strong revenue-generating potential; projects that enhance employment generation; projects consistent with priorities articulated in the State Economic Development Plan and Strategy; projects that align with the Medium-Term National Development Plan; and projects that align with Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Abiodun stated.

Reviewing the 2025 Budget of Hope and Prosperity, Abiodun said the state recorded 60 per cent of its pro rata expenditure target and 53 per cent of its revenue performance as of September 30, 2025. He described 2026 as a crucial year, noting improvements in economic performance and investor confidence.

He disclosed that Ogun State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown to an estimated N17tn, while IGR rose sharply from N52bn in 2020 to almost N192bn in 2024, with a N250bn target for 2025.

Abiodun highlighted ongoing major infrastructure projects, including the Gateway International Airport, which has begun commercial flight operations to Abuja and is expected to draw international investment.

He also noted the construction of the Kajola and Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Ports and the delivery of more than 1,500km of roads in six years.

Calling for the swift passage of the budget, the governor announced the upcoming Gateway Afrobeat Drum Festival and Ogun State’s 50th Anniversary celebration in 2026. He expressed appreciation to the House of Assembly, traditional rulers, labour unions, religious bodies, youth groups and security agencies for their support.

Earlier, Speaker of the House, Oludaisi Elemide, revealed that the Assembly had considered 19 bills in the current legislative year, with 11 already passed into law.

He said the House also passed 56 resolutions affecting security, education, finance, land administration and infrastructure.

Elemide urged the establishment of a special court for enforcing the Anti-Land Grabbing Law and disclosed that lawmakers helped resolve more than 100 disputes relating to land, chieftaincy matters, environmental issues and transport unions.

He commended the governor for funding constituency projects and renovating the Assembly Complex, while calling for additional electronic equipment and more legislative staff to enhance operations.