Ogun Varsity Students Protest Against Rape, Robbery Attacks In Hostels

267 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Students of Tai Solarin University Of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, have protested against the serial rape and insecurity at the off-campus hotels where students of the school reside.

THE WHISTLER reports that four students of the university living in a private hostel at Abapawa community in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state were raped by some robbers who stormed the community in the early hours of Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Deputy Governor of the state, Noimot Salako-Oyedele during her visit to the school, had promised that the culprits would be arrested and brought to book.

The students carrying placards that read, ‘Ijagun needs security,’ ‘Students’ lives matter,’ ‘Don’t molest girls,’ ‘Say No To Rape,’ ‘Please save us from rapists,’ ‘Stop gender violence,’ among others, took to the streets to call on government and security agents to protect them from the attacks

Speaking during the protest, the Students’ Union President, Akinjetan Emmanuel, urged for resuscitation of the abandoned police station in the community.

“We want security personnel deployed to the University community, and we also plead for the resuscitation of the deserted police station at Abapawa for the purpose of safety,” he said.

Advertisement

Emmanuel disclosed that they have held a meeting with the Deputy Governor and the school management and expressed hope that both parties will heed to their cry and swift actions taken to forestall any other attacks.

“Hopefully, the Deputy Governor helps us achieve everything tabled to her on Tuesday at the meeting,” he said.