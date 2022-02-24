Ohakim Vindicated As AGF Discontinues Ex-Mistress’ Allegations Against Him

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Thursday, dismissed all the charges against former Imo State Governor, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, as alleged by his ex-mistress, Lady Chinyere Lilian Amuchienwa, née Igwegbe.

A release by Ohakim’s media assistant, Chidi Emenike, made available to THE WHISTLER in Owerri, stated that, “The long-running efforts of His Excellency, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, to defend himself against an epic blackmail and character assassination that were levied against him since late 2019 [have come to an end].

“The matter has lingered and criss-crossed from one court to the other, and from the police to the office of Attorney-General of the Federation.

“Today, the matter ended. The nightmare has ended.

“It will be recalled that these charges bordering on some indecent nude video and unproven allegations of a land transaction emanated from a well-coordinated attempt to blackmail Dr Ohakim.

“At some point, his political opponents jumped into the fray, as they saw a cheap opportunity to settle political scores with Dr Ohakim, using a willing surrogate.

“In the interim, the matter was escalated to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation which, upon a due consideration, made an application to the court, withdrawing all the charges against Dr Ohakim.

“It comports with the ends of justice that the court today proceeded to dismiss the charges and thereupon discharged and acquitted Dr Ohakim.”

Ohakim, in the statement, thanked the Nigeria Police for their ‘thorough and professional work in carrying out extensive investigations in this matter’.

He also thanked the office of the AGF for its ‘determination that the charges lack merit’.

Igwegbe had petitioned the former governor over allegations of N500, 000, 000 debt, and threat to her life.

Her inability to substantiate her allegations made the police institute a court case against her at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

She was, among others, charged with furnishing police authorities with false information and via allegations in a petition by her solicitors, AGALA & AGALA Chambers, against Dr Ikedi Ohakim on the false allegations that she ‘paid Dr Ikedi Ohakim the sum of N500,000, 000.00 only for the purchase of a land in Lagos during the 2019 election, which could not be substantiated; and that she, ‘between late 2017 and mid 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, intentionally exposed your genital organs and intentionally caused distress to other parties and that you did so with a selfie video with intention of deriving sexual pleasure from such act and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 26(3) of the Violence against persons (Prohibition) Act 2015.’

Chief Ohakim had through his counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor of Adulbert Legal Services, in a letter dated 12th February 2021, requested that the IGP be put on notice with regards to all the criminal charges contained in charge no: CR/993/2020 pending before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and charge no: FHC/ABJ/CR/287/2920, pending before Federal High Court, Abuja.