Ohanaeze Accuses Major Political Parties Of Scheming South East Out Of Presidency

The Nigerian political elite may have ‘successfully’ deny the South East an opportunity to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023 as the two major political parties did not give their tickets to the zone.

The president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, stated this Saturday while formally reacting to the presidential nominations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC produced Senator Bola Tinubu from South West and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from the North East as their presidential standard-bearers.

Amb Obiozor, who is convalescing in a Dubai hospital, in a short message entitled, ‘What does Nigeria want from Ndigbo?’, said, “By this machination, some Nigerian leaders have demonstrated gross historic injustice towards Ndigbo, beyond our expectations.

“Our country, Nigeria, by their deliberate injustice, has failed the Rotary Club International’s four way tests anchored on truth, fairness, goodwill and beneficial to all.”

He urged Ndigbo ‘not to lament much but wait for the verdict of history’.

According to him, “In the end, this political manipulation will end in a pyrrhic victory for those who rejoice and celebrate injustice.

“I want to also use this opportunity to appreciate all those Nigerian statesmen and patriots across the country, who supported the idea for the South East to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023, based on Nigerian proven history of rotation of power between the North and the South as well as commitment to equity, justice and fairness.”