Ohanaeze Celebrates ‘Igbo Quintessence’ Emeka Offor @ 65

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Friday, commended Sir Emeka Offor for his philanthropy.

This was contained in a release to mark Sir Offor’s 65th birthday which held February 10, 2022.

According to the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Chiedozie Ogbonnia, the most endearing of Emeka Offor’s life mission ‘is his unassailable commitment to charity and philanthropy’.

The release stated that, “The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF), a non-governmental organization, has provided support in human capacity development, skills acquisition, and the establishment of small and medium enterprises (SME’s) and cooperative societies for the less privileged.

“The Emeka Offor large-heart reverberates all parts of Nigeria and the entire globe. He is indeed an Igbo quintessence.

“The life of Emeka is a veritable tribute to hard work, audacity, tenacity, inventiveness, guileless heart, transcendental values of kindness and an abiding faith in the Igbo philosophy that God endows in man the innate capacity to transform his life condition.”

Ohanaeze traced the trajectory of Sir Offor, positing that he has been successful in all his doing.

The release read, “Emeka Offor had long been spotted as a cosmic agent whose life mission is to leave the world far better than he met it.

“Emeka’s precociousness manifested while in the secondary school, and that accounts for why he was retained, after graduation, to teach in his school, Abbot Boys High School, Ihiala, Anambra State.

“He later worked as a transport clerk with Rivways Lines Nigeria Ltd, Warri, Delta State–a company that imports bitumen products.

“With a boundless resourcefulness, he ventured into the bitumen business and, at 28, he opened the Chrome Oil and Gas Services Limited which has metamorphosed into the Chrome Group.

“From the Oil and Gas, Emeka has diversified into a behemoth spanning insurance, power, logistics, hospitality, telecommunication, travels, real estate, banking and aviation among others.

“The president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, expresses a profound admiration in the Offor prodigy and philanthropy.

“Emeka Offor, in all respects, exemplifies the Obiozor rhapsody that happiness is a perfume-you cannot pour on others without getting a few drops on yourself.”