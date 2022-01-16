Ohanaeze Commends Bishop Chukwuma For Reconciling Diverse Igbo Groups

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Sunday, commended His Grace, Most Reverend Dr Emmanuel O. Chukwuma, the bishop of Enugu Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, for his legendary roles in uniting the Igbo nation.

Ohanaeze stated this in its goodwill message to the bishop at his 68th birthday.

Alex Ogbonnia, national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, stated that Bishop Chukwuma’s contributions in the Imeobi Ohanaeze and ‘various Ohaneze special committees are legendary’.

He said, “Of special admiration is his exceptional application of the ecclesiastical moral authority in reconciling the diverse Igbo interest groups.

“The exemplary roles of Archbishop Chukwuma in Ohanaeze remind us the pre-eminence of Anioma personages, such as Chief Denis Osadebey, Col Joe Achuzia and Ambassador Ralph Uwechue, all of the blessed memories; and His Royal Majesty, Professor Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba.”

Ohanaeze praised the footprints of Archbishop Chukwuma as the chaplain to the former archbishop of Nigeria, Most Rev T. O. Olufisoye; first bishop of the Missionary Diocese of Bauchi and the bishop of Enugu before his elevation as the archbishop of the Enugu Ecclesiastical Province.

According to Ogbonnia, “As a charismatic change agent, Chukwuma has built cathedrals, bishop courts, created dioceses, planted churches, specialist hospitals, higher institutions, secondary and primary schools, etc.

“Above all, he attends to the needy and the vulnerable with priestly mien. He is an Igbo quintessence.

“Perhaps, the most admired of the sterling qualities in the archbishop is the courage with which he speaks truth to power.”

The president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, also wished Bishop Chukwuma ‘many more years in good health’.