Ohanaeze Condemns Attack On Gov Uzodinma’s Home

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Sunday, condemned the Saturday attack on the country home of Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma.

Ohanaeze’s president general, Professor George Obiozor, disclosed this in a statement issued by the national publicity secretary of the organization, Chief Alex Chiedozie Ogbonna, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

According to the statement, “Prof Obiozor vehemently condemns the attack on the residence of His Excellency, Sen Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo State, in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area.

“Obiozor considers the attack as a sacrilege against everything moral and ethical in the character of Ndigbo. This is not acceptable and must be condemned by Ndigbo, anywhere, everywhere. We must as Igbo, no matter the cause, not attack our sanctuaries. This is an abomination and a new development that is totally out of character of the Igbo.

“The president general therefore warns the Igbo youths not to be used or make themselves available to be used by those elements within and outside Igbo land that want to turn the Southeast of Nigeria into a theatre of crises, conflicts and violence.

“We must as Ndigbo be careful with what confronts us in the form of challenges against the prospects and possibilities of achieving our objective of a president of Nigeria from the Southest of Nigeria by our detractors and competitors. The present attempt to turn the Southeast, the most peaceful zone in Nigeria in recent years, into a crisis and violent region, definitely has ulterior motives which must be thoroughly investigated. And also, the idea of targeting the leaders of the zone is equally a serious issue that must be considered by the leaders of the zone and the federal government.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo therefore expressed sadness over the ‘unfortunate incident at Omuma and grateful to God that Governor Hope Uzodinma and members of his immediate family were not hurt’.