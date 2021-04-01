Ohanaeze Condemns ‘Senseless Gruesome Killings’ In Igbo Land, Urges S’East To Create Security Network

60 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Wednesday, condemned Monday night’s massacre that left scores dead, including a Methodist clergy, in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

THE WHISTLER reported that over 30 persons were allegedly killed in Ishielu LGA of the state. The council area borders Enugu State.

Ohanaeze, in a release by its National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, said, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo condenms the senseless gruesome murder of innocent citizens across Igbo land by the AK-47 wielding Fulani herdesmen. Within this week alone, over twenty-three Igbos have been dastardly killed in their homes for no justifiable reasons. This is not only painful but unacceptable.

“It is worrisome that while other countries are waxing on development programmes, Nigerians are busy counting loss of human lives through AK-47 wielding Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram, kidnappings, banditry and other extrajudicial means.

“The indulgence of AK-47 for the herders is a recent development which triggers various forms of crimes in the country.

It is noteworthy that the legitimate use of force resides in the government, but when the government fails in its primary responsibility of protection of lives and property, various groups and individuals will be compelled to rise to the challenges.

“For groups and individuals to take up arms in self-defence is a very dangerous tipping point that every responsible government should strive to avoid.



It is most unfortunate that the federal government ignores the call by Ohanaeze Ndigbo that Nigeria should be restructured such that, among other benefits, the command structure of the security network in each state should be able to respond to the peculiar security challenges of the people.

“Based on the above backdrop,

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide calls on the Southeast governors to urgently inaugurate and activate the Southeast security measures to enforce the ban on open grazing; and strictly and emphatically implement the national and state laws against illegal occupation of land.”

Ohanaeze reiterated that all lands in Igbo land belong to families, hence herders should follow due process in acquiring where they graze. Ogbonnia said, “For purposes of clarity, there is no man’s land in Igboland. Every piece of land belongs to families, communities, towns or even deities. Land is also not common in Igboland, abundant or available as in other parts of the country.

“For the honest patriotic Nigerians, it seems provocative as well as suspicious that the herdsmen in a section of the country that occupy nearly 80 percent of the country’s land mass isnseeking land to graze cattle from those holding about 20 percent.

“We must stop deceiving ourselves and speak truth to power for the sake of peaceful national coexistence, political stability and national progress.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, sends his condolences to the government and good people of Ebonyi and Enugu states. Obiozor assures the Igbo that this kind of senseless killings cannot be allowed to continue.”