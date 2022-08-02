Ohanaeze Denies Calling For Osinbajo’s Impeachment

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Tuesday, disclaimed reports making the rounds that it called for the impeachment of VP Yemi Osinbajo in the ongoing moves by some opposition senators to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the opposition senators, last week, threatened to commence impeachment of Buhari following the collapse of Nigeria’s security architecture.

Ohanaeze, in the disclaimer, signed by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, described those behind the publication as ‘mischief-makers, impostors, charlatans and loose media navigators who leech on the invaluable footprints of Ohanaeze’.

According to him, “Ordinarily, Ohanaeze Ndigbo would have ignored the said press release, but silence in this circumstance will tend to give validity to such a fallacy by the unsuspecting public.

“It is therefore necessary to inform that those behind the fake press release are loose media navigators who leech on the invaluable footprints of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to issue press releases for narrow, perverse and illicit pecuniary interests.

“We wish to inform the general public that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has neither contemplated nor issued such a reckless statement on the person of Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

“It is worth repeating that various eminent Igbo dignitaries have appealed to such mischief-makers to appreciate that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide represents the history, emotions, collectivity, spirituality, unity and strength of the Igbo nation.

“The Igbo have a unique socio-political orientation and disposition. On the other hand, no person has a right to wake up and issue a far-reaching statement on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo without consultations or a form of consensus.

“Those behind such acts are highly ignorant of the damage they cause to themselves and the Igbo nation on a daily basis. They are reminded that every misconduct against the Igbo pantheon has its corresponding consequences”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in the statement, regretted ‘the embarrassments that are often caused to the general public by the maladjusted attention seekers that deploy the name of Ohaneze Ndigbo in most unscrupulous dimensions’.