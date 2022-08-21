Ohanaeze Denies Inviting Obi, Tinubu, Atiku For ‘Titles, Prayers’

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze, Sunday, described a publication alleging that it invited presidential candidates of Labour Party, Peter Obi; Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, to offer them ‘special prayers’ and ‘adorn them with titles’ as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

The publication had claimed the ‘special prayers’ and ‘title adornment’ were billed for a scheduled 2022 Igbo Day in Abia State. The report also claimed that the trio would be the ‘special guests’ at the event.

The national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, made the clarification in a release made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

Ohanaeze said, “It is a strange political intrigue to adorn three presidential candidates or rivals ‘with special titles’ and also to offer ‘special prayers for the three presidential candidates’.

“This is the height of treachery for which the Ohanaeze Ndigbo should never be associated with. The foregoing fraudulent activities by a few mischievous Igbo dissidents have been variously condemned by Igbo stakeholders.

“The worst recrudescence is the satanic bait with which some loose academics are attracted to the impostors.”

Ohanaeze in the release called on ‘unsuspecting public to ignore the charlatans who misrepresent the hallowed name of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization for narrow, selfish and stomach infrastructure’.

Ogbonnia, in the statement, reminded the general public that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, under Amb George Obiozor, ‘does not engage in frivolities and childish display on serious issues of national interests’.

It added, “The three presidential candidates are hereby advised to keep a safe distance from the social climbers, tricksters, shameless impostors and mischief-makers.

“Most unfortunately, the characters involved in the fake Igbo Day are those who are still fascinated by the unfortunate, infamous, ignoble and odious roles they played in the offices they held in the apex Igbo organization for over ten years ago.

“We once again appeal to the mischief-makers to appreciate that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide represents the history, emotions, collectivity, spirituality, unity and strength of the Igbo nation and that the Igbo, all over the world, owe a profound emotional attachment to their apex socio-cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“It is in the best interest of the elevated Igbo minds that our sacred identity should not be desecrated on the whims, caprices and immediacies of the unrepentant blackballs.”

Ohanaeze also enjoined the governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, and the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in Abia State, Comrade Okey Nwankwo, ‘to ensure that those maladjusted attention seekers are given the appropriate treatment they deserve in the event they insist on their usual unscrupulous penchants’.