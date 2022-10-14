Ohanaeze Hails Acquittal Of Nnamdi Kanu By Appeal Court

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide says it received the judgment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), by the Appeal Court with ‘great excitement, jubilation, and consummate relief’.

Ohanaeze, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, described Thursday’s verdict which quashed terrorism charges against Kanu as a landmark judgement’.

Recall that the appellate court, led by Justice Jummai Hanatu, stated that the “Federal Government flagrantly violated the law when it forcefully renditioned Kanu from Kenya to the country for the continuation of his trial; and that such extra-ordinary rendition, without adherence to due process of the law, was a gross violation of all international conventions, protocols, and guidelines that Nigeria is signatory to, as well as a breach of the Appellant’s fundamental human rights.”

According to Ohanaeze, “The world has watched with keen interest the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and it is therefore self-evident that the judgment is a major boost to the image of Nigeria among the comity of nations. This is a plus to the Nigerian democracy and a sign that brighter days lie ahead. What occurred is a sign of bright light at the end of the tunnel.”

The statement further stated that Ohanaeze, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, said ‘Kanu is a phenomenon that expresses the injustice, orchestrated alienation and inequity against the Igbo. On the other hand, all the oppressed groups in Nigeria are symbolized in Nnamdi Kanu’.

It read, “Nnamdi Kanu, therefore, symbolizes the Igbo collective-unconscious. The incarnation of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is an ill-wind that blows no body any good. The fate of Nnamdi Kanu had caused tremendous apprehensions including the Monday Sit at Home, its enforcements by the unknown gun men, the roadblocks on the major roads in all parts of Igbo land and ultimately the monumental loss of goods, especially in the South East of Nigeria.

“This explains why the landmark judgement by the appeal court justices has reverberated across the country and beyond with jubilation galore. This day in history will always be remembered with immense passion.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo salutes the courage and uprightness of the Court of Appeal justices for this landmark judgement. We want to use this opportunity to commend the indefatigability, steadfastness and commitment of all the legal luminaries that sacrificed their intellect and resources in defence of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and in the pursuit of justice.

“There are several courageous Nigerians, the social prophets and cosmic agents who spoke out against the incarceration of Kanu. The fourth estate of the realm and the civil society have shown tremendous support throughout the struggle. We are certain that whatever Nnamdi Kanu may have lost in persecution will be maximized by the eternal rewards in heroism.

“Our joy knows no bounds. This is because the South East of Nigeria used to be the most peaceful geopolitical zone in the country. But, since April 2021 when the Owerri Correctional Centre was overwhelmed by unknown gun men and over 1800 prison inmates discharged, the South East has not known peace.”

Dr Ogbonnia said the judgement had ‘injected grassroots impetus and momentum to the Igbo renaissance. Above all, it is a remarkable day that clears the coast for the irreversible contagious Nigerian movement for 2023. History has vindicated the just’.