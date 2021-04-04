Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mourns ‘Irrepressible’ Odumakin

22 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Sunday, expressed sadness over the death of the spokesman of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin.

Odumakin died yesterday at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital from Covid-19 complications, according to his wife.

Ohanaeze, in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, stated that, “Odumakin has left his footprints in the sands of time because he was an audacious, brilliant, proactive, predictive and forthright journalist.

Above all, Odumakin was a prodigious, reflective, irrepressible writer with strong analytical skills who stood firmly for a course of his innermost convictions.

“The above sterling qualities in Odumakin were to find full expressions in the Afenifere sagacity and prominence. The formation of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum (SMBF) and various rights groups in Nigeria were watered by the Odumakin vision, courage and hard work. The roles played by Odumakin in shaping democracy in Nigeria will not be written in footnotes, but on pages if not chapters of the Nigerian political history.”

The president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor, in the statement, sent his condolences to the Afenifere and to the wife and children of Yinka Odumakin for this irreparable loss.