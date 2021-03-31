Ohanaeze Pours Encomiums On Tinubu @ 69

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Wednesday, congratulated Chief Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, as he clocks 69 years old.

Ohanaeze disclosed this in Enugu through its national publicity secretary, Alex Ogbonnia.

According to him, “Ohanaeze joins millions of Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora to felicitate with His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 69 birthday.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo notes with immense delight that Bola Tinubu has remained a phenomenon in politics since his days in the Nigerian Senate. His characteristic courage, tenacity, insightful convictions and steadfastness manifested clearly during the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a democratically elected governor of Lagos State, Tinubu laid a solid foundation in human resource development, infrastructure, inter-ethnic relations and most importantly, intellectual democratic discourse. The invaluable role of Tinubu both in the formation and the attainment of the present ruling status of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will remain indelible in the hearts of Nigerians.

“As it stands, by an extra-ordinary dint of hard work and sincerity of purpose, Tinubu has become a legend in visionary progressive leadership with several accomplishments and legacies.

“It is the prayer of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, that Your Excellency will witness several years in wisdom, good health and vitality.”