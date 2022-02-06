Ohanaeze Proud Of Rotimi Amaechi For His ‘Igbonness’

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Sunday, congratulated Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers State, on his turbaning as Dan Amanar Daura by His Royal Highness, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, the Emir of Daura.

Amaechi received the honour on Saturday February 5, 2022. It was gathered that Dan Amanar Daura means the ‘Trusted One of Daura’.

According to the emir, “The Daura Emirate conferred the traditional title on Amaechi in recognition of his contributions to the socio-economic development of the country, especially for ensuring that a transportation university was sited in Daura, as well as ensuring that the Kano-Maradi Standard Gauge Railway line passed through the town.”

Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement, said, “Ohanaeze has watched with admiration the upward political trajectory of Amaechi as the secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State; special assistant to the deputy governor of Rivers State; Rivers State’s secretary of the Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN); member, Rivers State House of Assembly; two-time speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly; chairman, Conference of Speakers in Nigeria; two-time governor of Rivers State and two-time chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum; and the current minister of transport, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is proud of Amaechi as one of the Ikwere sons that have never equivocated on their Igboness.

“It is pointed out that Igbo is like a religion, the more one embraces it, the more fulfilled in the benefits.

“In other words, the more professed in Igbo the more endowed with the Igbo resourcefulness, ingenuity, tenacity and audacity.

“The Igbo sons who by accident of history have imposed on themselves an identity crises have the Amaechis to emulate.

“We have no doubt whatsoever that Amaechi is well-adjusted for more exploits in Nigeria.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozo, expresses immense delight for the recognition of our noble son, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, by the Katsina Emirate Council and calls for more of such cordial inter-ethnic relations across the country.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Amaechi’s Ikwere brother and governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike, had in a recent interview said he was not Igbo. Amaechi however acknowledged that he is Igbo.