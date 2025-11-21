Ohanaeze Reacts To Kanu’s Life Imprisonment

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Friday, declared that the life sentence handed down to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, was “deeply troubling and potentially destabilizing for the country”.

Ohanaeze made this known in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ezechi Chukwu. Ohanaeze, in the statement, appealed for calm, and advised President Bola Tinubu to embrace a political solution as the only viable path to peace and national reconciliation.

The President-General of Ohanaeze, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, in the statement, said the Igbo nation was “deeply disappointed” by the verdict.

Quoting Ohanaeze, “Beyond the legal questions, the Igbo nation is deeply troubled by the pattern of harsh treatment meted out in this case, which many perceive as reflective of ethnic bias. This perception erodes trust in national institutions and touches directly on the dignity and integrity of the Igbo people.”

Ohanaeze disclosed that the continued detention of Kanu was a major cause of insecurity in the South East region.

“His incarceration has become a flashpoint for unrest, frustration and youth radicalization. Continued hardline responses will only deepen instability,” according to Ohanaeze.

Advertisement

Ohanaeze therefore urged President Tinubu to intervene in the interest of national unity and sustainable peace.

The release stated, “In the interest of national unity, peace and equity, we urge President Bola Tinubu to adopt a political solution. Dialogue, not maximal punishment, offers the best path toward healing longstanding grievances, restoring calm in the Southeast and advancing true national reconciliation.”

The body cautioned that Nigeria “stands at a crossroads”, and “only justice anchored on fairness, sensitivity and inclusiveness can preserve the unity we all desire.”