Ohanaeze Replies Buhari On Request To Designate IPOB Terrorist Group

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Wednesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to Western countries to designate the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra as a terrorist group ‘most unachievable’.

Buhari made the demand during an interview he granted Bloomberg News.

He claimed IPOB ‘vandalises oil pipelines’.

Dr Alex Ogbonnia, national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, in a statement, said, “It is most expedient to enlighten the general public that what IPOB is asking for is the parting words of a Nigerian Titan, Maitama Sule, who told Buhari during a visit that ‘justice is key to good governance’.

Ohanaeze quoted Maitama Sule to have urged the pesident to ‘extend justice to all and sundry, irrespective of religion or tribe’.

Ohanaeze said, “The prophetic Sule urged him to do justice to all parts of the country because, according to him, peace and stability are a product of justice and equity.

“Maitama Sule added that in the absence of justice and equity, there can never be peace and development. Sule among others stated that in absence of development, there will be mass unemployment, poverty and that the idle men is a devil’s workshop.”

Ohanaeze said Mr President ‘knows he ignored the eternal advice from the Nigerian foremost patriot, democrat and diplomat, Alhaji Maitama Sule’.

Justfying the agitations of the IPOB, Dr Ogbonnia said, “What, I think, the IPOB is asking for is very clear: Treat us as partners in the Nigerian project or allow us to go.

“On the other hand, how can one explain the obvious lopsidedness in the appointment of military and paramilitary personnel to head the followings organizations with little or no South East considerations: Nigerian Army, Nigerian Airforce, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Nigeria Customs Service; and several others.

“The orchestrated alienation of the South East from the centres of power is the basic cause of the agitation in the South East. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor has repeatedly stated that a people denied justice may not have interest in peace.

“The request by Mr President to the West is most unachievable because the West watch with keen interest and utter resignation the pathetic governance paradigm in the country.

“Democracy requires justice, equity, mutual toleration and institutional forbearance all of which are in short supply in today Nigeria.

“Mr President is reminded that the British profound sense of justice, fortitude, restraint, civic virtues and forbearance are the hallmarks that sustain their enviable government with an unwritten constitution. What sustains the US democracy is not just the constitution but democratic norms and values anchored on justice and patriotism.”

Ohanaeze also urged Buhari to ‘confront the menace of the Fulani herdsmen who have been terrorizing several states, communities and individuals for over seven years’, adding that ‘with similar obsession and commitment deployed to IPOB, Nigeria will be a better place’.