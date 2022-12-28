Ohanaeze Silent Over Rumoured Death Of Prof Obiozor

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following speculations since Monday that the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor, is dead, the pan-Igbo group has maintained silence on the true situation of the matter.

Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, when asked about any official statement on the matter, simply replied ‘not yet’.

However, Daily Post quotes a source at Ohanaeze saying on condition of anonymity that, “The man is dead but it’s not in our tradition to announce such death even when we have such information. We allow the family members to make such an announcement.

“He died on Monday of heart-related disease. I’m not specific about where he died but he travelled abroad and returned to Lagos.

“I was called in the early hours of December 26th that he died in the early hours.”

Ohanaeze had yesterday denied the death rumours of Nigeria’s former diplomat and academic, Prof George Obiozor.