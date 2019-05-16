Ohanaeze Thanks Buhari For Re-appointing Emefiele

Advertisement

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, on Wednesday, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari over the re-appointment of the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The group also thanked the president for approving the construction of certain roads in the South East.

Ohanaeze, in a communique signed by Comrade Obinnna Achionye, Deputy President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide; Mazi Alex Okemiri, President General, World Igbo Youth Council; Dr Mrs Helen Ogbonnaya, President, Southeast Women Professionals and Comrade Chidera Udoko, President, Igbo Students Union after a meeting of Ibgo groups, further appreciated the Presidency for zoning the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF to South East.

The communique lauded the Governors of Southeast “for their purposeful leadership and for re-uniting Igbos irrespective of political affiliations. Thus genuine and selfless leadership, across the South East had become a new trend of development.

“We urge the Governors to remain united and support the presidency for Igbos interest.”

The Coalition of Igbo groups and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide led by Mazi Okechukwu isiguzoro, said they used the opportunity of the meeting to appraise “the developmental strides of Governor David Umahi in Ebonyi State, with little resources and diligence in service and promotion of Abakiliki Rice and other local products.

“This has placed Ebonyi State in the World map as the fastest growing economy is Africa. We are bold to say that Governor David Umahi is the new face of Igbo leadership and we’ll continue to identify with him in the future to save Igbos from political extinction.

“The Coalition of Igbo groups alert Ndigbo of fraudulent activities of impostors and faceless group who are using the sacred name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council for dubious acts and to cause disaffection and create tension in South East.

“There’s no new leadership of Ohanaeze Youths. We’re urging Ndigbo to disregard this faceless group, as there was no election whatsoever in the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide; the tenure of the leadership runs till 2020. We urge security agents to be at alert.”

“We’re totally committed to the 2023 Igbo Presidency Project and appreciate the Presidency for the office of SGF zoned to South East. We were informed by a credible source that Southeast will produce the next SGF, and we have credible and corrupt-free personalities who will give a good service to our Fatherland.

“We wish to use this medium to appreciate President Buhari for the re-appointment of the Central Bank Governor Mr Godwin Emefele an Igbo from Anioma Delta, for a second term, and the road projects approved by the Federal Executive Council, especially the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road, and Ikot-Ekpene Umuahia Road, among others,” they further stated.