Ohanaeze Warns Peter Obi Against Accepting To Be Kwankwaso’s Running Mate

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-political organization, has warned Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against accepting any arrangement that would make him a running mate to Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

There are reports in some quarters that NNPP and LP are in talks over the possibility of merging ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo in a statement on Tuesday by the Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said Obi would lose his popularity if he accepts to be Kwankwaso’s running mate.

The statement further said the merger arrangements between NNPP and LP would strengthen the chances of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso dislodging the ruling APC in the 2023 presidential election .

A statement by Isiguzoro reads partly: “The merging arrangements between the Labour Party and New Nigeria People’s Party will strengthen the chances of Obi/ Kwankwaso occupying Aso Rock.

“The headache for the Labour Party is never to accept the Vice Presidential position for Obi, any arrangements that would see Obi as a running mate to Kwankwaso will end up the popularity of the Labour Party.

“Mr. Peter Obi is the New Nigeria’s candidate, and Kwakwaso is a regional champion who should serve as the running mate”.

Recall that Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday declared their total support for the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, for the 2023 Presidential election.

According to the apex Igbo group, presidential candidate of the Labour Party remains the only hope for the country as Nigerians are tired of corrupt politicians.

The group however urged Igbo leadership to openly endorse Obi’s Labour Party in 2023, as he is the newest political tsunami sweeping across the country.

Ohanaeze stated this in a statement commending Nigerians, especially the youths on their recent efforts to end voters’ apathy and take back Nigeria in 2023.

The statement which was signed by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki expressed disappointment in the officials and leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over alleged attempts to disenfranchise Nigerians especially Igbos in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise.

He then urged Ndigbo to storm all centres of the ongoing voters registration exercise and ensure that they obtain their voter’s cards before the closure of the exercise while calling on INEC to extend the PVC exercise till September 30th 2022 to accommodate millions of eligible voters.