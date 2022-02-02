Ohanaeze Youths Advise Peter Obi On 2023 Presidency, Threaten PDP

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Wednesday, said it would ensure that offices and flags of the Peoples Democratic Party are not present in the Southeast if the party failed to zone its presidential ticket to the zone.

The group also berated former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, for hoping to declare for presidency only when the PDP zoned the ticket to Southeast.

OYC’s national president, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, stated this in a release made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

According to him, “Mr Peter Obi can’t be engaging in hide and seek politics to ruin the future of new Igbo generations, while mediocres are declaring interest to sink Nigeria the more

“Mr Obi must chose to declare for president within seven days or will be forced to quit ala Igbo.

“The present and future of Igbo youths and Nigeria youths in general are in great jeopardy. The destiny of Nigerian youths is being tossed about by mediocres, incompetent and men of impunity who have been in the centre stage of our politics.

“It’s justifiable, fair and morally necessary that the PDP presidential candidate should come from the Southeast.

“Therefore, Mr Peter Obi ought to make a bold step and work towards actualising what rightfully belongs to Southeast.

“Southeast remains the most supportive zone of the PDP since 1999 till date. Ndigbo have paid the ultimate sacrifice to PDP.”

OYC warned that Gov Obi’s dilemma to declare would make the move for a president of Southeast extraction shaky.

According to the group, “Gov Peter Obi is pushing Igbo youths to uncontrollable provocations by his unguided statement.

“Southeasterners should desist from accepting the ticket for vice president. Any southeasterner that will take vice presidential slot of any political party is already a dead rat.”