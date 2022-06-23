Ohanaeze Youths Ask Soludo To Account For LG Allocations Since Assumption Of Office

The governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, has been asked to account for the three months’ local government allocations that accrued to the state since he assumed office.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council stated this Wednesday through its national president, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka.

Igboayaka, in a statement, said the demand was sequel to a publication of embezzlement of N24.13 trillion local governmen funds by Crincad and Cari Nigeria Limited, a consulting firm.

The firm had claimed the amount was the aggregated sum nationwide.

The youth leader wants Soludo to account for the allocations to the state from March to May 2022.

He also regretted that there have not been council elections in Anambra State since 2002, and called on Soludo to right the wrong.

He said, “Anambra State has not conducted local government elections since April 2002.

“Governor Soludo should hold a local government election as stipulated by the law section 7(1) Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended in 1999.

“Ohanaeze Youth Council also implores Soludo to aide in recovering local government funds embezzled by previous governments of Anambra State which formed part of N24.13 trillion as reported by the same firm.”

The youth leader further queried Soludo’s refusal to hold a local government election ‘instead of resorting to hand-picking caretaker committees.

He said, “It’s regrettable that Charles Soludo has become a core Nigeria politician, instead of an economist he claimed to be.

“His survival is more important to him than holding a local government election, as he has appointment his political cronies as transition committee leaders just for mere political compensation.”