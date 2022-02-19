Ohanaeze Youths Beg Gov Uzodinma To Save Nnamdi Kanu

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Saturday, appealed to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State to initiate dialogue with the All Progressive Congress-led federal government for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The national president of the council, Comrd Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, stated this in a press release made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

He described Gov Uzodinma as a formidable voice for a political solution to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case with the federal government.

Igboayaka said the continued detention of Mazi Kanu since June last year had instead of yielding political solutions birthed political instability.

Igboayaka implored Sen Uzodinma to disregard ‘all manners of blackmail, criticisms against him and his APC-led government by uninformed IPOB members and facilitate the freedom of the Biafra agitator’.

He urged the governor to be his brother’s keeper, noting that the era of apportioning blames should be abolished.

He said, “Over the months, our consultation and inquiries show that Gov Hope Uzodinma has the capacity and political network for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“Justice Benson Anya of Umuahia High Court has opined that political solution remained the only viable option in the case of Nnamdi Kanu with the federal government. It’s, therefore, a call of duty on Gov Uzodinma to put every mercenary on ground for a speedy release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It’s time for Gov Hope Uzodinma to disregard every blackmail against him and his government by uninformed IPOB members, and see Nnamdi Kanu’s release as his official and social responsibility.

“We have passed the stage of who is right or who is wrong. Our right and wrong should be kept aside to consider the peace of Southeastern, as blame game can’t lead us to anywhere.

“We must, therefore, arrive at this political solution for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.”

Igboayaka used the medium to appeal to Gov Uzodinma to intervene and stop any forceful approach against IPOB by the federal government, saying, “This is what M. I Opara could have done if he were alive. He can’t watch Southeast turn to a deserted economic region.

“Uzodinma should also set a committee of ‘Panel of Inquiry’ for all killings of Igbo youths that took place in Imo State and beyond since the time he came into power, and design a means of compensation to those that lost their beloved ones, the police officers and civilians that lost their lives.”

Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, is standing trial over alleged jumping of bail, operating a proscribed group, and treason.