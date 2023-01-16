Ohanaeze Youths Call For ‘Social Action’ Against Imo Assembly For Rejecting LG Autonomy

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, Monday, frowned at the rejection of Local Government Autonomy by the Imo State House of Assembly. The council alleged that the state lawmakers were paid N27bn to truncate the autonomy.

Advertisement

The council’s national president, Igboayaka O. igboayaka, stated this while addressing newsmen in Owerri, Imo State.

The youth council blamed Igbo political leaders for the region’s ‘protracted economic strangulation’, adding that ‘those who conspired against local government autonomy’ target ‘looting local government funds’.

In his words, “Since 1999, Southeast governors abandoned local government administration and turned it to a mere animal farm. Every facility at various local governments has been vandalized, including tractors procured by military governments to maintain rural roads.

“Community markets, health centres, primary and secondary schools, water facilities installed by military regime are all in shambles

“There is no functional facility at various local government councils, some of them have been sold or privatized by past and present governors in Southeast. Many of these governors that looted LGA funds are in Senate today.

Advertisement

“On January 10, 2023, Imo State House of Assembly, led by Hon Emeka Nduka, rejected autonomy for the legislature. They also rejected autonomy for the judiciary and rejected local government autonomy as well, after collecting a whooping sum of N27 billion to share.

“AlaIgbo has been defiled by men of questionable characters looting LGA funds. Our lawmakers have no idea of legislative responsibility or oversight functions.”.

Igboayaka advised Igbo youths to refrain from blaming the federal government and Hausa/Fulani for their predicament, but blame their past and present leaders for their word.

He stated, “Our youths should look internally to know that neither the federal government nor Fulanis are the major problem of Ndigbo. Our internal traitors are governors, senators, House of Representatives members, House of Assembly members and ministers of Igbo extraction.

“I, therefore, urge Igbo youths, especially Imo State youths, to mobilize for social action against the Imo State House of Assembly.”